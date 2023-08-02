SIIMA 2023: 'RRR', KGF 2', 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Kantara' bag top spots; nominated in multiple categories

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) stands as one of the year's most anticipated events. The 11th edition of SIIMA will be held in Dubai on September 15 and 16 at the World Trade Centre.

The Complete Nominations List Below:

SIIMA has long been one of the most popular award presentations honouring South cinema. Several superhit films from 2022 have been nominated this time.

TELUGU

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was the Telugu cinema industry's biggest blockbuster. At SIIMA 2023, 'RRR' received 11 nominations. Following 'RRR' is 'Sita Ramam' by Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, which has got ten nominations.

'DJ Tillu,' 'Karthikeya 2', and 'Major' are the other films nominated in the Best Film category.

TAMIL

'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1' by Mani Ratnam leads the nominations with ten nominations. With nine nominations, Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram' comes in second. 'Love Today,' 'Thiruchitrambalam,' and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' are the other films up for Best Film.

MALAYALAM

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad, received eight nominations, while Tovino Thomas' 'Thallumaala' received seven. In the Best Film category, 'Hridayam,' 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey,' 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' and 'Jana Gana Mana' compete alongside these two films.

KANNADA

Kannada cinema reached its apex in 2022, leaving the audience with several outstanding films. With 11 nominations apiece, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' lead the pack. Other films nominated for Best Film include Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, Love Mocktail 2 and Vikrant Rona.

