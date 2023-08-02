Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIIMA 2023: 'RRR', KGF 2', 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Kantara' bag top spots; nominated in multiple categories

    SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) stands as one of the year's most anticipated events. The 11th edition of SIIMA will be held in Dubai on September 15 and 16 at the World Trade Centre.

    SIIMA 2023: 'RRR', KGF 2', 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Kantara' bag top spots; nominated in multiple categories RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) is one of the most prestigious festivals honouring regional films. Many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema industry celebrities attend the show. The nominees for SIIMA 2023 were revealed on August 1. 'RRR,' 'KGF 2,' 'Kantara,' and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' all received nominations. The World Trade Centre in Dubai will host the 11th edition of SIIMA on September 15 and 16.

    The Complete Nominations List Below:
    SIIMA has long been one of the most popular award presentations honouring South cinema. Several superhit films from 2022 have been nominated this time.

    Also Read: From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 6 self made Bollywood stars

    TELUGU
    SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was the Telugu cinema industry's biggest blockbuster. At SIIMA 2023, 'RRR' received 11 nominations. Following 'RRR' is 'Sita Ramam' by Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, which has got ten nominations.

    'DJ Tillu,' 'Karthikeya 2', and 'Major' are the other films nominated in the Best Film category.

    TAMIL
    'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1' by Mani Ratnam leads the nominations with ten nominations. With nine nominations, Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram' comes in second. 'Love Today,' 'Thiruchitrambalam,' and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' are the other films up for Best Film.

    MALAYALAM 
    Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad, received eight nominations, while Tovino Thomas' 'Thallumaala' received seven. In the Best Film category, 'Hridayam,' 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey,' 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' and 'Jana Gana Mana' compete alongside these two films.

    KANNADA
    Kannada cinema reached its apex in 2022, leaving the audience with several outstanding films. With 11 nominations apiece, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' lead the pack. Other films nominated for Best Film include Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, Love Mocktail 2 and Vikrant Rona.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house for meeting daughter Pooja

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi gets deported to India from Azerbaijan; Know details vma

    Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi gets deported to India from Azerbaijan; Know details

    Photos Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London RBA

    (Photos) Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London

    Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable vma

    Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable

    Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS vma

    Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori? vma

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

    Recent Stories

    Thiruvananthapuram airport staff kill 20 stray dogs, buried in airport premises; probe ordered anr

    Thiruvananthapuram airport staff kill 20 stray dogs, buried in airport premises; probe ordered

    iPad Mini 7 likely to launch later this year Here is what we know about Apple gadget gcw

    iPad Mini 7 likely to launch later this year; Here's what we know about Apple gadget

    CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address 9000 Jan Seva Mitras on August 4

    CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address 9000 Jan Seva Mitras on August 4

    Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi gets deported to India from Azerbaijan; Know details vma

    Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi gets deported to India from Azerbaijan; Know details

    Photos Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London RBA

    (Photos) Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon