    Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed: First glimpse of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, love area

    The Bigg Boss house has been partially revealed for the second season of the Salman Khan-hosted OTT version of the show.

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    The house that will be featured in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the forthcoming season of the popular reality programme, was first shown off on Thursday by JioCinema. The house is evidence that the show has improved since Salman Khan took over as host this season instead of Karan Johar.
    Omung Kumar, the show's art director, and Vanita Garud Kumar, the production designer, created the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

    THEME: This year's house is themed "strange house," with a particular emphasis on a fascinating design made with repurposed materials that redefines innovation. In the Bigg Boss eye's grand entrance, plastic bottles have been given new life and blended with other ornamental components like lights and chandeliers. 

    LOOK: The kitchen, the heart of the home, displays creativity by hanging egg cartons from the ceiling to offer a quirky touch. The dining room's inventive use of springs and clip hangers gives the place a colourful edge. The bedroom embraces psychedelic hues and patterns, giving off a hip and enjoyable atmosphere. This home is a sustainable model. The bathroom in the 'Strange House' has a peculiar twist thanks to the toilet seats being artfully hung on the walls and being matched by mirrors.

    Bigg Boss OTT will have a black love room this season where housemates can arrange pillows with letters on the walls to construct phrases and communicate their ideas. The garden area has a unique jail arrangement in addition to a refreshing pool and a fully furnished gym. JioCinema will begin streaming Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 on June 17. The season's motto, "Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss," gives viewers the most control over the game.

