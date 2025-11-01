Anumol rejected the proposal, stating she is not currently considering marriage. She explained her desire to focus on personal goals before making such a commitment, while respecting his feelings.

Kochi: With just a week left for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 to conclude, the atmosphere inside the house has noticeably mellowed. After weeks of heated arguments and emotional confrontations, contestants now share a friendlier bond. A surprising twist in the latest episode has become the talk of the show. Aneesh’s on-air marriage proposal to fellow contestant Anumol. The moment, which was aired during Friday’s episode, caught both housemates and viewers off guard. The duo was confronted on the weekend episode by host Mohanlal, who enquired about the seriousness of the proposal. While Aneesh said he was indeed serious, Anumol made it clear that she has no such plans at the moment and politely rejected the proposal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mohanlal Questions Love Track

“Then tell me,” Mohanlal began, quoting his famous dialogue from Vandanam, prompting laughter among contestants. Turning serious, he asks Aneesh, “Do you think it was romance?” Aneesh admits that he felt that way in the moment and expressed it spontaneously. When Mohanlal turns to Anumol, she responded with a smile, “Good news — it’s been many years since someone said this to my face.” The host humorously asks, “Should I expect to come to Guruvayur temple one day?”

However, Anumol explained that while she respected Aneesh’s feelings, she wanted to focus on her personal goals before thinking about marriage. Speaking during the break, Anumol told Adhila that she had some perspectives about her life partner and hoped Aneesh would not take the incident seriously. She even said that it would be difficult for her to get alliances once the show is over. Following this moment, Mohanlal returned and stated that the audience knows that it is a show and the conversation was made only for fun.