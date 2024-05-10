Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read

About 9 contestants were nominated for this week's eviction including Jinto, Sijo, Sreethu, Apsara, Saranya, Sreerekha, and Nandana. Meanwhile, Jinto received the highest vote from the audience followed by Sreethu.

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has entered its 9th week with exciting tasks. About 9 contestants were nominated for this week's eviction including Jinto, Sijo, Sreethu, Apsara, Saranya, Sreerekha, and Nandana.

As per Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting results, Apsara, Saranya, and Sreerekha are in the danger zone and might face the risk of elimination this week. Meanwhile, Jinto received the highest vote from the audience followed by Sreethu.

The show is currently showcasing the exciting BB Hotel task. Former contestant Swetha Menon and Season 1 winner Sabumon entered the show as challengers in the hotel task. While some former candidates have entered the house as guests, the current contestants are putting their best foot forward to make the most of this intriguing challenge.



Gabri got evicted from the show last weekend. Gabri had faced controversy due to his close relationship with fellow contestant Jasmin. Jasmin turned into tears after the eviction of Gabri.



Latest Videos