Actor Jackie Shroff participated in the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession in Mumbai on Friday. He gave a message about keeping the city clean. The procession is making its way through the city, with the immersion set for the next morning.

Jackie Shroff Joins Procession, Urges Cleanliness

Actor Jackie Shroff on Tuesday joined the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession near Girgaon Chowpatty, on Friday, September 25. The immersion, however, has not taken place yet, with the procession currently making its way through Mumbai. Speaking to the media during the procession, Jackie gave a message about keeping the city clean and said, “Maze lo yaar. Aur jo kachra hai wo saaf karo Kal.”

Procession Route and Immersion Schedule

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan procession has begun from Lalbaug Market. It will pass through the mandal’s main entrance, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Bharatmata Cinema and Lalbaug Police Chowky before returning to the main entrance. From there, the procession will move towards the Mumbai Municipal Corporation reception desk at Chowpatty before reaching the Lalbaugcha Raja immersion raft. The immersion of the idol is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning. Until then, devotees will continue to take part in the procession.

Ganesh Visarjan Concludes Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, followed by prayers and gatherings. The festival ends with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and the idols are immersed in water.

Across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, large numbers of devotees take part in visarjan processions on the final day of the festival. People gather at different immersion points to offer prayers and witness the rituals. (ANI)