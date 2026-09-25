The trailer for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 is out, teasing the next chapter for Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) as they move in together. The new season also features creator Erin Foster's on-screen debut. Premieres on Oct 22.

Joanne and Noah Move In Together

The first trailer for Season 3 of Netflix’s popular series ‘Nobody Wants This’ is here, and Joanne and Noah are ready to take their relationship to the next stage.

According to Deadline, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as Joanne and Noah in the new season, which follows the couple as they move in together after choosing to stay with each other at the end of Season 2. The trailer gives a look at their new life together as they enjoy the excitement and challenges that come with living under the same roof.

New Arcs and Creator's On-Screen Debut

The new season also marks the on-screen debut of series creator Erin Foster, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer and is seen spilling a drink on Adam Brody. Season 3 will also follow Sasha, played by Timothy Simons, and Esther, played by Jackie Tohn, as they find themselves back in the dating world. Meanwhile, Morgan, played by Justine Lupe, takes her career to a new level and moves closer to becoming a media personality.

The new season will also look at the growing connection between Sasha and Morgan, who have been trying to understand their feelings for each other.

Cast and Crew Details

The cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor and Tovah Feldshuh.

Erin Foster, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serve as executive producers and showrunners. Bell, Sara Foster, Nora Silver, Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton are also executive producers, along with Oly Obst, who serves as executive producer for 3arts. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Premiere Date

Nobody Wants This Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on October 22. (ANI)