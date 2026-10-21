Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Dussehra with daughter Malti Marie through a traditional home puja and Kanya Pujan. See Malti’s adorable ethnic look and discover how Priyanka introduces her to Indian traditions.

An adorable peek into Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ Dussehra celebrations with their daughter was seen in a post shared by the actress, in which she is seen celebrating with her family in keeping with Indian traditions and seeking blessings from Goddess Durga through a traditional puja performed at their house.

Her little daughter Malti Marie’s charming festive look made their Dussehra celebrations even more exciting, becoming the focal point of the family’s festive pictures.

Little Malti Marie Looks Charming in Festive Ensemble

In keeping with the festive occasion, Malti is seen wearing an ivory-colored traditional dress accompanied with a red shawl that has ‘Jai Mata Di’ written on it. Also seen donning her festival-themed traditional wear are the adorable bangles on her wrists.

One of the pictures sees Nick seated next to his daughter while performing the puja along with Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick Perform Kanya Pujan

The couple also participated in Kanya Pujan, an ancient Hindu ritual wherein young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Hindu goddess, Durga. It is to be noted that Priyanka and Nick were spotted performing the ritual by washing the feet of Malti in this Hindu ceremony.

Sharing pictures on the occasion of Durga Puja, Priyanka expressed that she wishes people would carry forward the strength of Maa Durga, the prayers and the essence of Dussehra forever.

Priyanka Chopra Initiates Malti into Indian Culture

Previously, Priyanka has been spotted in several instances where she initiated her daughter into Indian culture and traditions. For instance, last month in August, Priyanka had shared a video of Malti reciting a Sanskrit shloka from Durga Saptashati after learning from her mom.

Malti was born through the surrogacy process in January 2022. She was born premature and hence had to stay for around 110 days in NICU.