Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

    Controversy surrounds "Drone Pratap" in the Bigg Boss house as fellow contestants accuse him of falsely claiming to invent a drone, leading to isolation and criticism. Viewers can watch the drama unfold on Colors Kannada every weeknight and weekend. The competition continues to intrigue viewers as they await the ultimate winner in the Bigg Boss finale.
     

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against 'Drone Pratap'; here's what they are doing vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    The Bigg Boss show a well-known reality TV program, continues to captivate viewers with its daily events. Inside the Bigg Boss house, various incidents, including quarrels, disputes, and group dynamics, are sparking significant curiosity among the audience. 

    "Drone Pratap," has recently become a focal point of attention. Originally famous for allegedly claiming to have invented a new drone, Pratap is now facing criticism both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Several contestants, including Snehith Gowda and Tukali Santu, have accused Pratap of not actually creating the drone he claimed to have flown, asserting that he purchased it from a store. Despite Pratap's attempts to defend himself, he has not garnered much support from his fellow housemates.

    Bigg Boss season 10: New and spacious residence surpasses all other Bigg Boss houses

    Currently, Pratap appears to be isolated within the Bigg Boss house, as many contestants have ganged up on him, shouting and targeting him. Even when Pratap presents counterarguments, it does not seem to change the situation, and he continues to be the subject of mockery.

    Viewers can catch the latest Bigg Boss episodes on Colors Kannada every night from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 p.m. The show, which began on October 8, has generated significant interest due to its diverse group of contestants. The ultimate suspense revolves around who will emerge as the winner in the Bigg Boss finale after more than three months of competition.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for sexually assaulting woman in bus rkn

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for sexually assaulting woman in bus

    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli RBA

    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli

    Hrithik Roshan girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH) RBA

    Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH)

    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read ATG

    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding Reception: Aaditya Thackeray askes 'Are we cool enough?' Read ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding Reception: Aaditya Thackeray askes 'Are we cool enough?' Read

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature will allow users to create group chat events gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature, will allow users to create group chat events

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause AJR

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause

    Israel Palestine war TV news correspondent defends reporting on infant beheadings by Hamas

    'It is sickening...' TV news correspondent defends reporting on infant beheadings by Hamas

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for sexually assaulting woman in bus rkn

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for sexually assaulting woman in bus

    Major IT raids in Bengaluru target businessmen and jewellery shop owners vkp

    Major IT raids in Bengaluru target businessmen and jewellery shop owners

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon