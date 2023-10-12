Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

Controversy surrounds "Drone Pratap" in the Bigg Boss house as fellow contestants accuse him of falsely claiming to invent a drone, leading to isolation and criticism. Viewers can watch the drama unfold on Colors Kannada every weeknight and weekend. The competition continues to intrigue viewers as they await the ultimate winner in the Bigg Boss finale.

The Bigg Boss show a well-known reality TV program, continues to captivate viewers with its daily events. Inside the Bigg Boss house, various incidents, including quarrels, disputes, and group dynamics, are sparking significant curiosity among the audience.

"Drone Pratap," has recently become a focal point of attention. Originally famous for allegedly claiming to have invented a new drone, Pratap is now facing criticism both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Several contestants, including Snehith Gowda and Tukali Santu, have accused Pratap of not actually creating the drone he claimed to have flown, asserting that he purchased it from a store. Despite Pratap's attempts to defend himself, he has not garnered much support from his fellow housemates.



Currently, Pratap appears to be isolated within the Bigg Boss house, as many contestants have ganged up on him, shouting and targeting him. Even when Pratap presents counterarguments, it does not seem to change the situation, and he continues to be the subject of mockery.

Viewers can catch the latest Bigg Boss episodes on Colors Kannada every night from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 p.m. The show, which began on October 8, has generated significant interest due to its diverse group of contestants. The ultimate suspense revolves around who will emerge as the winner in the Bigg Boss finale after more than three months of competition.