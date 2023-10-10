Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy

    Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar's short-lived stint on Bigg Boss sparked criticism and memes. His quick exit and reasons for participation drew backlash, with opposition parties calling for his suspension, while social media questioned his motives and the feasibility of his charitable claims.

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar's brief term in the Bigg Boss house has come to an end, sparking both surprise and criticism. Pradeep had entered the reality show as a contestant but returned on the same day he joined. Initially, it was expected that he would stay in the house for an extended period, but it turned out to be a short-lived appearance.

    The MLA faced backlash in the political arena, with opposition parties calling for his suspension. Social media was abuzz with hundreds of memes and criticisms, questioning his motives for participating in the show. Some accused him of using it to boost his image in his constituency.

    Bigg Boss season 10: New and spacious residence surpasses all other Bigg Boss houses

    Pradeep Eshwar defended his participation by claiming that he entered Bigg Boss for a charitable cause, intending to donate the prize money to fatherless children. However, this explanation didn't escape criticism, with some questioning the feasibility of raising substantial funds in a single day on the show.

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house?

    Meanwhile, another contestant on the show, Rakshak, who has also faced trolling, asserted his skills in making bullets and drones. Memes featuring both Rakshak and MLA Ishwar Pradeep went viral on social media platforms.

    The sudden exit of Pradeep from the show has left many speculating about the true reasons behind his departure. Some believe it may be a response to the trolling he faced during his brief stay. Dr. K. Sudhakar, a former minister, expressed his disapproval of an MLA participating in Bigg Boss, stating that it had brought negative attention to the Chikkaballapur constituency.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way vma

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date ATG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date

    Lata Mangeshkar's family honors her final wishes; donates THIS amount to Tirumala temple, READ SHG

    Lata Mangeshkar's family honors her final wishes; donates THIS amount to Tirumala temple, READ

    Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love ATG

    Justin Bieber holds Hailey close after date night amid marital rumors; Fans shower couple with love

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way' RBA

    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way'

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to maintain normal pulse rate rkn

    7 tips to maintain normal pulse rate

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way vma

    Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani backs his upcoming film 'Ganapath' in SPECIAL way

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved liked design Here is what we know so far gcw

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    Kerala gold rate today october 10 2023 anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices surge by Rs 240 for one sovereign; Check details

    Israel biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages snt

    Israel's biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon