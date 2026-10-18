Bigg Boss 20 Episode 42: Salman Khan praises Gullu for handling his clash with Nakul Dhull but questions Qazi Touqeer's response, putting friendship and loyalty in focus.

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar' shed light on Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, due to the heated fight that took place between him and wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull. While the atmosphere inside the house was full of tensions, Salman Khan praised Gullu for his behavior regarding this issue. But Salman Khan also doubted about the approach of Qazi Touqeer.

Salman Khan Praised Gullu's Behavior After Nakul Dhull's Clash With Him

During this episode, the host praised the behavior of Gullu while he had a fight with Nakul. The star of the bollywood praised him with these words:

"Very well handled."

This statement showed that Gullu behaved very nicely in that situation. Since the fights inside the show have always been a big topic of discussion, the approach of Gullu in this particular case was appreciated by the host.

Salman Gives Qazi Touqeer a Reality Check Regarding Friendship

Gullu received praises but Qazi Touqeer was questioned about his behavior during the fight. As per reports, Qazi Touqeer sat still and kept on eating as Gullu and Nakul were having their fight.

Salman questioned what stopped Qazi Touqeer from getting into action in favor of his friend especially since the argument was supposedly in connection with him. This left one wondering if Qazi Touqeer had met the expectations of being a friend in the Bigg Boss house.

This episode brought issues of loyalty and supporting your friends into limelight, thus giving a new twist to the already complex house dynamics.

Will The Gullu-Nakul Argument Alter House Dynamics?

The way Salman has responded to it makes it more than an ordinary argument between the siblings. It is commendable that Gullu managed to maintain his calm, but Qazi’s response can bring about more discussion among the contestants.

With the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 20, it becomes evident that the reactions of the participants during such intense moments could have an impact on their personal equations. It is yet to be seen whether the conflict has brought any change in the equations of Gullu, Nakul and Qazi.

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 20, debuted on September 6, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV and at 9 p.m. on Jio Hotstar.