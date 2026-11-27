The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has threatened to boycott Netflix if it releases the Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo' on December 4, citing national sensitivity and a lack of reciprocity for Indian content.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), on Friday, held a press conference to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed Netflix release of Pakistani series ‘Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo’ in India. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and FWICE president BN Tiwari addressed the media, reiterating the federation’s opposition to Pakistani entertainment content being made available in India and warning of further action if the series is released as scheduled. Speaking at the press conference, Ashoke Pandit said that the series was a Pakistani production featuring Pakistani actors and backed by a Pakistani production company. He objected to Netflix India’s decision to stream the show and announce its release date, arguing that the Indian entertainment industry had consistently opposed the presence of Pakistani entertainment content in the country, particularly in the aftermath of terror attacks. Pandit said, “Netflix announced a show of theirs which is based in Pakistan; it's a Pakistani production company, their actors are in it, everything. Basically, a show which was produced in Pakistan and it's a production of Pakistan.”

Explaining the federation's position, he said that its objection stemmed from the ongoing tensions between the two countries and the attacks that India had faced over the years, including the Pulwama and Mumbai attacks. He maintained that FWICE did not want Pakistani films, television shows or other entertainment-related content to have a presence in India. He further questioned why India should provide a platform to Pakistani entertainment when, according to him, Pakistani platforms and exhibitors did not offer similar opportunities to Indian films and television shows. Pandit also emphasised the importance of being sensitive towards the sentiments of Indian soldiers, security personnel and victims of terrorism. "They have been attacking India regularly on a regular basis at different places. They have been killing our soldiers; they have been killing our common people. Our simple thought is that when Pakistan does not allow our films to be released, when they do not run our television shows, when they do not entertain us in their country, then why should we give them space here and why should we encourage them here. The main issue is about sensitivity."

Pandit also said FWICE intended to take up the matter with the government. He claimed that following the federation's objection, the Government of India had written to Netflix India, referring to an earlier communication dated May 18, 2025, which, according to him, directed the platform not to release the show or carry Pakistani content in India. Expressing satisfaction with the support the federation had received, Pandit said FWICE would continue monitoring instances of Pakistani artists performing in India as well as Indian artists collaborating with them overseas. Meanwhile, FWICE president BN Tiwari issued a warning to Netflix over the proposed December 4 release of the series. He said that if the platform went ahead with streaming the show, the federation would ensure that its members withdrew from Netflix productions being shot in India from December 5 onwards. “If they release it on the 4th, we won't allow any of their shoots in India from the 5th onwards. All our people will withdraw from it, and then I'll see what happens,” Tiwari said. He also pointed out that the federation had maintained a cordial relationship with Netflix but stressed that its position on the issue would not be influenced by professional associations or business considerations. Tiwari further reiterated that FWICE would not welcome Pakistani artists, singers, producers, directors or entertainment content in India. He also said that the federation would oppose individuals who made statements against India or its armed forces. The development came in the wake of the recent controversy after Netflix unveiled the trailer of the Pakistan show. Following strong opposition, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment. (ANI)