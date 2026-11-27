The cast and creators of Panchayat appeared at IFFI 2026, where Neena Gupta advocated for ending media platform discrimination, while Faisal Malik shared excitement for the show's new season and his upcoming role in the film Ramayana 2.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): 'Panchayat' actors Neena Gupta and Faisal Malik, along with director Deepak Kumar Mishra and writer Chandan Kumar, graced the red carpet of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa. Interacting with the media at the festival, Neena Gupta spoke about the need to do away with the distinction between films, OTT and television, while also reflecting on the changing trends in the entertainment industry. Faisal Malik, meanwhile, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season of 'Panchayat' and also opened up about being part of the much-anticipated film 'Ramayana 2'.

Speaking to the media, Neena Gupta highlighted how the boundaries between different entertainment platforms should no longer exist. She said, “We have to give it to IFFI because such good work is being done. I feel that all this discrimination between pictures, OTT and TV should end. We do the same work on TV, we do the same on OTT, and we do the same in films, so this discrimination should be removed. It's all the same thing.” She also spoke about how trends in the entertainment industry keep evolving, explaining that audiences' preferences change with time. Drawing parallels with different phases of cinema and television, she said, “This is a circle. Sometimes, when one thing becomes popular, everyone starts making things like that. Then its time ends; it's a matter of time, and something else comes along.”

Meanwhile, Faisal Malik spoke about the love the series has received from audiences and the excitement surrounding its upcoming episode. Recalling the team's previous recognition at the festival, he said, "We've already received so much love and affection, and today's episode is something we haven't even seen yet. We're all really eager to watch it and also feeling the pressure. I think it must have turned out great, given the way you guys always show so much love and work hard to make the show. After where we left off with the story, something else is going to happen, and it's going to be fun this time around.”

Faisal also addressed the buzz surrounding his upcoming projects, including his association with 'Ramayana 2'. Expressing his happiness about being part of the ambitious project, the actor said, “You must have seen that little bit of VFX of 'Ramayana 2'. I'm so happy to get work in such a great film. I don't think a better film than this has ever been made in the history of India. Graphics-wise, look-wise, show-wise, I'm very well prepared for it. You'll see, we'll start in three or four months.”

The team's arrival at the film festival came days after the much-awaited trailer of 'Panchayat 5' was unveiled, bringing back Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, among others, for a new chapter in the popular series. The trailer gives a glimpse of the changes in Phulera after the village gets a new Pradhan. While Pradhanji, played by Raghubir Yadav, tries to adjust to life after leaving the position, Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) finds himself caught between his personal life, friendships and the changing political scene in the village.

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The new season will also see changes in Sachivji’s relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. The trailer hints at a new twist in their love story, adding another layer to the drama in Phulera. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series also features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak. The show will premiere on December 3. (ANI)