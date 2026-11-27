LJP (Ram Vilas) members protested in Patna, burning an effigy of comedian Yash Maheshwari for making offensive remarks about the Chhath festival. Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the comedian for his derogatory comments.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 27 (ANI): The members of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) burned an effigy of comedian Yash Maheshwari in a protest against him over the alleged indecent and offensive remarks made by him regarding the Chhath festival and its devotees.

The women's cell of the Chirag Paswan-led party held the protest at Kargil Chowk in Patna on Friday. They expressed their opposition by applying vermilion to each other and also burned an effigy of Yash Maheshwari.

Kumari Shobha Sinha, the State President of the women's cell of LJP (RV), demanded the arrest of the comedian Maheshwari over his alleged remarks against Chhath devotees, especially women from Bihar. While talking to ANI, he said, "Yash Maheshwari ji's inappropriate comment about women is completely unforgivable, and the hurt he's caused us is just awful. You know how if vermilion falls on the ground, we pick it up with the edge of our sari and wipe it off without touching our foreheads."

"We observe a 36-hour fast called the Chhath fast while wearing vermilion. The comments made about us while we were observing this fast are completely inappropriate. In the coming days, our women will definitely give an answer, and the government will too. The people responsible should be arrested as soon as possible, so that arrests like this. If they aren't arrested, it'll just boost their morale even more. We demand that he be arrested as soon as possible," added Sinha.

Sonam Paswan, the State Spokesperson of the party, highlighted the significance of vermillion for women across India. While talking to ANI, Paswan said, "We'll keep protesting because, you see, sindoor is a symbol that's deeply tied to the emotions of so many women—not just in Bihar, but across the whole country. We want to put a strict leash on people with this kind of mindset, so no one can ever point fingers at women's sindoor."

On Thursday, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari at Saket Police Station over derogatory remarks about Bihari women, the Chhath festival and the sindoor tradition. The case follows a complaint alleging that the comedian made objectionable comments about women's dignity, religious beliefs and cultural practices during a comedy performance in South Delhi on October 24.

Delhi Police registered an FIR following a complaint by BJP Maharashtra Uttar Bharatiya Morcha Vice President Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey. The incident has also triggered political condemnation, with members of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) demanding strict legal action against the comedian.

According to the complaint, objectionable remarks were allegedly made about women from Bihar, their religious sentiments and cultural traditions during an event held at a club in Saket recently. The controversy also involves alleged remarks concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant has sought action against Maheshwari, the event organisers and the comedy club. The complaint has also called for an investigation into the event's video recordings, social media posts and other digital material.

The controversy gained wider attention after Maheshwari uploaded a stand-up comedy video reportedly titled Morally Questionable on November 21, 2026. The video was reportedly recorded during his October 24 performance at a comedy club in Saket, South Delhi.

In the performance, the comedian allegedly made a sexually explicit comparison involving the long streak of orange sindoor traditionally applied by married Bihari women during Chhath Puja. The remarks also included jokes about domestic violence. Clips from the performance subsequently circulated on social media platforms, including X and Instagram, prompting criticism from social media users and cultural groups over the alleged disrespect towards women and the religious significance of Chhath.

Maheshwari subsequently removed the clip and issued a public apology. He also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account following the backlash. However, the controversy has continued to attract political and legal attention, with complaints and police cases reported in both Delhi and Bihar. (ANI)