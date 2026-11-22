Paolo Bulgari, the longtime chairman of the luxury jewellery house Bvlgari, has passed away at 89. A leading expert in precious stones, he was the grandson of the company's founder and helped shape the brand's iconic global legacy.

Paolo Bulgari, Longtime Chairman of Luxury Brand Bvlgari, Dies at 89

Rome [Italy], November 22 (ANI): Italian businessman, jewellery designer, and longtime chairman of Bvlgari Paolo Bulgari has died at the age of 89, the luxury house announced on Saturday. Born in Rome in 1937, Bulgari was the grandson of company founder Sotirio Bulgari and had served as chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984. The cause of death was not disclosed.

In a social media announcement on Saturday, a Bvlgari spokesperson stated, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Paolo Bulgari, grandson of the company’s founder Sotirio Bulgari and Chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984.”

Bulgari began working under his father in the family business in 1960, “specialising in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world’s leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style,” according to the fashion house. Paying tribute to his creative legacy, Bvlgari added: “A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewellery.” The brand also noted that his “creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which has owned Bvlgari since 2011, also shared a statement following his death. “Our group, my family, and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bulgari family and to all the maison’s employees following the passing of Paolo Bulgari. Throughout his life, he was a key architect of the brand’s success, while simultaneously upholding and embodying the Italian spirit and the deeply Roman heritage of our exceptional jewellery maison,” Arnault said, according to WWD.

Over the decades, Bvlgari designs have been worn by prominent figures including Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Kardashian, and Anne Hathaway. As per People magazine, Taylor’s private Bvlgari collection was featured at two dedicated exhibitions in China in 2015, and Kardashian shared in an October Instagram video that she wore Taylor’s Bvlgari emerald and diamond necklace during a Rome photoshoot. Hathaway wore a Bvlgari necklace featuring a deep purple gemstone at the brand’s Serpenti Infinito event on New York City’s High Line on September 9.

Beyond luxury jewellery, Bulgari founded the Rome-based Paolo Bulgari Foundation in November 2019 to address educational poverty and support youth and schools in underserved neighbourhoods. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome. (ANI)