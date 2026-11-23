Marvel Studios' final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday reveals a massive crossover featuring the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four facing Doctor Doom. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 18.

Marvel Unveils Epic Avengers Doomsday Trailer Featuring New Alliances

Los Angeles [US], November 23 (ANI): Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for its upcoming superhero film 'Avengers: Doomsday', offering a glimpse of Captain America’s family, the return of the Fantastic Four and an epic face-off between Doctor Doom, the Avengers and the X-Men. The film, which is scheduled to release on December 18, brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Fox's 'X-Men' franchise.

The latest trailer picks up from the newly added scene featuring Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the re-release of 'Avengers: Endgame', which revealed that the couple has a teenage son. In the new footage, the Fantastic Four travel back in time to bring Steve Rogers back to the main timeline, where he is expected to lead the Avengers against Doctor Doom, according to Variety. The trailer also shows Steve's son discovering the truth about his father's past as Captain America, adding a new dimension to the character's return.

Another major highlight is the extended glimpse of the battle between Doctor Doom and his Sentinels against the combined forces of the Avengers and the X-Men. The trailer features Cyclops delivering the iconic comic-book line, "To me, my X-Men," as Nightcrawler teleports Gambit, Mystique and Beast into the action. Several other superheroes, including Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor and Yelena Belova, are also seen joining the massive team-up against the new threat.

The final trailer arrives after 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' made a strong debut at the domestic box office, opening at No. 1 with USD 26 million. The re-release of the 2019 blockbuster featured four new scenes connecting the events of 'Endgame' to 'Avengers: Doomsday' and added USD 143 million to its worldwide box-office collection, taking the film further towards its position as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

'Avengers: Doomsday' will also see Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel universe, this time as the antagonist Doctor Doom. The character appears to be a variant of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, from another universe, setting up a confrontation involving several familiar faces from across the franchise. Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, while Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor. The returning cast also includes Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, as per the outlet. The cast of 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' will also return, with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. The team will face their nemesis, Doctor Doom, in the upcoming film. Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova following her appearance in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Her 'Thunderbolts' co-stars David Harbour as Red Guardian, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Wyatt Russell as US Agent and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost will also return. The film will further bring together several actors from Fox's 'X-Men' franchise, marking their crossover into the main MCU timeline. Patrick Stewart will return as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum as Gambit, according to Variety. With the return of legacy characters, the introduction of Doctor Doom and the coming together of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men, 'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to bring multiple corners of the Marvel universe into one major superhero showdown. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18.