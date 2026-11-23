Nutritionist Claudia Ciesla has launched her second book, Beyond Weight Loss, advocating for a holistic approach to health that emphasizes lifestyle changes, stress management, and balanced nutrition over simple weight loss goals.

Beyond Weight Loss New Book By Claudia Ciesla Promotes Healthy Life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bigg Boss alum and celebrity nutritionist Claudia Ciesla is back with her second book, ‘Beyond Weight Loss: Eating, Healing & Ageing with Claudia’s Concept’. Released in November 2026, the book focuses on the importance of healthy eating, lifestyle changes and overall well-being. While many people focus on losing weight to stay fit, Claudia believes that good health goes beyond just watching the numbers on the weighing scale. Through her new book, she aims to explain how small changes in everyday habits can improve a person’s health.

Speaking to ANI about her book, Claudia said that changing one’s lifestyle can help deal with several health concerns, including diabetes and other chronic diseases. She also spoke about how simple changes can make a difference to the body. “It’s my second book. Beyond Weight Loss, Eating, Healing and Aging with Claudia’s Concept is a very important book. I think people’s lifestyle these days, there are a lot of diseases like diabetes, chronic diseases.” “You know, everything is related to lifestyle. And this book can beautifully explain to everyone, how much difference a lifestyle change will make in the body. And I am talking about simple changes.”

The nutritionist also spoke about how maintaining good health is not just about eating the right food or exercising. According to her, sleep, stress management and body alignment are equally important. “Simple changes are also very beneficial. For example, I am not talking only about food. Like food is very important, 80% is food, 20% is exercise.” “But sleep pattern, stress management, you know, body alignment is also very important. And if we change a small habit every day, then you can see what changes can happen in a month, and how much healthier the body can be. Not only will the weight drop, but the skin will improve, the mood will improve, your energy will increase even more,” she added.

Claudia further spoke about the need to look at health as a whole rather than focusing only on physical appearance. She said that her book follows a holistic approach and aims to help readers understand the role of food and everyday habits in staying healthy. Sharing her thoughts on the importance of eating right, she said, “So I am talking in this book about overall health, because it’s a very holistic approach. And I think it’s the need of the hour. There is a saying that a six-pack is not in the gym, but in the kitchen.”

On the work front, Claudia made her debut in Indian films with projects such as ‘Karma: Crime. Passion. Reincarnation’ (2008) and ‘10:10’ (2008). She later gained recognition after participating in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. She went on to appear in films such as ‘Khiladi 786’ (2012), ‘Desi Kattey’ (2014) and ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’ (2016). (ANI)