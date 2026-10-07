Bigg Boss 20’s Rhiti Tiwari has responded to Ekam Bawa’s claims about her lifestyle and finances, saying legal proceedings are already underway following his viral remarks.

Ex-Contestant of Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari has reacted to the claims by Ekam Bawa. The claims include Bawa stating he is the former step-father of Tiwari and comments that he made regarding her lifestyle and money issues raised during the reality TV show.

Rhiti Tiwari Says Legal Actions Have Already Been Taken

According to a report from News18, Tiwari confirmed that legal actions had already been taken against Bawa. Furthermore, she said that if there is any further news on the matter, it should come from a proper legal forum.

Moreover, Tiwari accused Bawa of seeking attention through these statements and said that she had taken necessary legal actions. She made these reactions following a video where Bawa asked how could Tiwari talk about money issues despite having luxurious items.

What Was the Claim of Ekam Bawa?

Bawa raised an issue with Tiwari claiming that she gets roughly ₹25,000 per month as her allowance from her father Manoj Tiwari, an actor-politician. Bawa talked about luxury handbags, costs incurred for Range Rover, assets in Mumbai, and a sports company when he criticized the financial situation she claimed. He also claimed himself as Rhiti's ex-stepfather.

Claims of Rhiti about Money on Bigg Boss 20

When Tiwari was speaking with Scout on Bigg Boss 20, she had mentioned that she often struggled financially as she would survive only on two vada pavs costing ₹10 each and would put ₹500 diesel in her car.

Recently, Rhiti Tiwari is evicted from Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.