Mahhi Vij breaks down after Love Gill confronts her over the 'homebreaker' remark in Bigg Boss 20. The actress warns Love against discussing her divorce and husband.

Mahhi Vij broke down crying in Bigg Boss 20 upcoming episode after Love Gill asked her about the alleged ‘homebreaker’ comment. Mahhi got into a heated argument and warned Love not to talk about her divorce and bring her husband into the mix.

Why did Mahhi Vij And Love Gill Get Into An Argument?

According to reports, Love got upset when she came to know that Mahhi had said ‘homebreaker’ to her during a conversation with Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. As she was not there during the alleged comment, she went to Mahhi and asked questions.

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Mahhi mentioned Love using the alleged word but got upset when the conversation turned personal and about her divorce.

Mahhi Vij Gets Emotional And Warns Love Gill

Mahhi can be seen breaking down in the Bigg Boss 20 promo and asking Love not to bring up her divorce. She told Love, “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana”.

While Mahhi walked away crying, she again reiterated her words. She clearly made it known that she does not want her husband to be involved in the argument. Love defended herself saying Mahhi was the one who mentioned something personal about her.

Other Contestants Question Mahhi's Stand

In the promo, we can also see other contestants asking Mahhi about her use of the word. They mentioned how Mahhi expects others not to mention anything about her but she has made a personal comment.

While it seems like part of a challenge where housemates have to ask Mahhi questions while wearing special devices, the argument has become very personal. Viewers are excited to see what happens with Mahhi and Loves equation.

You can watch Bigg Boss daily on JioHotstar at 9pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.