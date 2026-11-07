Kaashvi Hiranandani's latest livestream has sparked breakup speculation after she called her support for ScoutOP her 'final act' and 'last dance'. But has the Bigg Boss 20 contestant's relationship officially ended?

Kaashvi Hiranandani has finally opened up about her situation with Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP. During her recent live stream, she talked to his fans and reflected on how tough her situation has been. She wants people to focus on the show and not her personal life. However, one comment stood out where she speaks about her 'final act' and 'last dance'.

Kaashvi Hiranandani Asks Fans to Focus on Bigg Boss 20

Kaashvi said that she asks his fans to enjoy watching him play Bigg Boss 20 and not get too caught up in the personal equations. She added that if you react to everything then you will get too much attention.

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Kaashvi added that she is finding it tough as it's something new for her, but she is taking it day by day. She also apologised for causing any unintentional hurt to her audience. She added that her reaction shouldn't be seen as unprofessional.

Kaashvi Explains She Is Trying to Be Calm

Kaashvi shared that when things become divisive, they tend to get more attention. She added that she doesn't want to get into conversations about insecurity.

She added that she has done everything she could from her side for ScoutOP and his fans. Towards the end of the video, she added that this is her 'final act' and 'last dance'. She added that if there was anything else to talk about regarding their relationship then it would involve two people.

Despite her comments sparking rumours of a split, Kaashvi has not confirmed a breakup with ScoutOP. Are they really going to break up? The answer will come with Scout's action in the show.

Bigg Boss is streaming daily on JioHotstar at 9pm and on Colours TV at 10:30pm.