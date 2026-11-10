Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh's teams are having a heated discussion over alleged clothes swap in Bigg Boss 20. The tiff has turned into a huge hypocrisy and backbiting scandal on social media.

The controversy between Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh of Bigg Boss 20 is heating up outside of the reality TV house as their respective teams have been involved in a social media war. The dispute began with a sarcastic comment regarding Mahhi wearing Uditi's clothes and jewellery but escalated to accusations of double standards.

Both teams have become involved in the social media war.

How did the Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh controversy start?

Uditi Singh’s team wrote a statement on X which highlighted how they couldn’t understand how Mahhi could be upset by Uditi’s actions but is wearing her clothes. The statement added that Mahhi doesn’t seem to like Uditi but like her outfit.

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Mahhi’s team quickly replied to the statement by stating that she does have a personal stylist who puts together her outfits. She and Uditi only swapped earrings.



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Uditi’s team say Mahhi’s side is not addressing the real issue

They wrote a statement which stated that Mahhi’s side was attempting to ignore the real issue. They added that the issue wasn’t about Uditi’s outfit but rather that she is being criticised for double standards.

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They continued by asking why Mahhi’s side are attempting to change the topic from criticizing of double standard to the stylist and wardrobe.

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You can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm