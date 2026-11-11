Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend continues its historic box office run, crossing Rs 823 crore worldwide in just six days. Despite a slight Tuesday dip, the epic is setting new records in India and overseas

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend continues to attract audiences to theatres, even after an extraordinary opening week. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film collected Rs 94.10 crore net across India on its sixth day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The Tuesday collection was recorded across 24,344 shows. Although the film witnessed a 12.5% decline compared to Monday's impressive Rs 107.50 crore net collection, its overall performance remains remarkable.

With this, the film's domestic net collection has reached Rs 440.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 526.50 crore.

The Hindi version continues to dominate the domestic market, contributing Rs 76 crore on Day 6. Kannada added Rs 7.75 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 4 crore, Tamil at Rs 3.60 crore and Malayalam at Rs 2.75 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Crosses Rs 823 Crore Worldwide, Beats North American Records

The film's international performance has been equally impressive. After six days in cinemas, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has accumulated Rs 297 crore in overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 823.50 crore.

One of its biggest achievements came in North America, where the film reportedly collected $1.37 million on its first Monday. This marked the highest first-Monday collection by an Indian film in the territory, surpassing the previous record held by Dhurandhar 2 by approximately 20.2%, according to figures cited by Venky Box Office.

Interestingly, the film managed this feat despite facing competition from Godzilla Minus Zero, which secured a considerable share of premium screens in international markets.

Its first-Monday performance also surpassed the corresponding collections of Dangal and Dunki, both of which benefited from Christmas holiday releases.

Ramayana Ticket Sales Remain Strong; Check Cast And Sequel Details

The film's popularity is also reflected in its ticket-booking numbers. On Monday, Ramayana reportedly sold around 1.40 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow at noon. This was the highest hourly ticket-sale figure recorded by the platform since it began tracking post-pandemic ticket bookings.

The momentum continued on Tuesday, with the film selling approximately 95,000 tickets per hour around 1 pm.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash essays the role of Ravana, with Ravie Dubey appearing as Lakshman.

Released worldwide on November 5, 2026, the first instalment has already established itself as one of the year's biggest theatrical performers. The second part is currently scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.