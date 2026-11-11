Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair controversy has taken an unexpected Bollywood turn, with a viral AI-generated video recreating scenes from the horror film Raaz, leaving social media users amused

The internet has found an unusual way to turn the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang into meme material. An AI-generated video featuring Huang has gone viral, giving the ongoing discussion about his personal life a spooky Bollywood makeover.

The clip recreates scenes from the 2002 supernatural thriller Raaz, starring Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea and Malini Sharma. Using AI-powered face-swapping technology, the video places Jensen Huang in the role originally played by Dino Morea, while Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang appears as Malini Sharma's ghostly character.

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The unexpected crossover has caught the attention of social media users, with many drawing comparisons between the film's eerie storyline and the controversy involving the technology billionaire. The video is digitally manipulated and does not depict an actual incident.

Jensen Huang Admits Infidelity In Message To Nvidia Employees

The viral video comes amid growing attention surrounding Huang's personal life after the Nvidia chief acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang.

In an internal message to employees, the billionaire accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised to his wife and children. He acknowledged that his behaviour had caused them pain and said there was no excuse for what happened.

Huang's admission came after reports surfaced about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese businesswoman and former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

Although Huang admitted to infidelity, he did not identify the person involved in his message. The timing of his statement, however, has brought renewed attention to the reports surrounding Alice Huang.

Reports Of Chinese Intelligence Links Add Another Layer To The Controversy

Beyond the viral memes and AI-generated videos, the controversy has attracted attention because of reports concerning possible Chinese intelligence links.

According to reports, US intelligence officials had raised concerns about Alice Huang's alleged connections with Chinese intelligence. Investigators were also examining claims that Megaspeed may have helped Chinese companies obtain advanced Nvidia AI chips.

The developments prompted Nvidia's board to launch an independent investigation into reports that its CEO may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company has maintained that it has no reason to believe its confidential information or national security was compromised.

The espionage allegations remain disputed and should not be treated as established facts. Meanwhile, the viral Raaz-inspired video has added an unexpected entertainment angle to a controversy that extends beyond Silicon Valley and into international headlines.