Jatin Pratap Singh has sparked Bigg Boss 20 wildcard entry rumours with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a 'wild card' card and the caption 'Tathastu'. Here's what we know about the travel influencer.

Jatin Pratap Singh's name has been making headlines lately after one of his mysterious social media posts made people think about his potential joining Bigg Boss 20. This travel and luxury lifestyle content creator has created a mystery about his possible entry into Salman Khan's reality show as yet another wildcard participant.

It all happened because of Jatin's post, in which he uploaded a picture of a “wild card” card with caption “Tathastu,” the theme of the current season of Bigg Boss 20. He also used hashtag “wildcard?”. With two new wildcard participants entering the game, Jatin's post has become especially interesting. But it still hasn't been confirmed whether Jatin will participate in Bigg Boss 20 or not.

What Did Jatin Pratap Singh Post? Bigg Boss 20

In the latest post, which he published on October 11 on his Instagram, Jatin Pratap Singh has managed to raise interest among the reality show viewers. It was a photograph of paper with “wild card” written in a black card and “Tathastu” caption with hashtag “wildcard?”. This made many fans think that Jatin was hinting at his future participation in the show.

Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh?

Jatin Pratap Singh is a digital content creator from New Delhi who makes content related to traveling experiences, luxury lifestyle posts and fashion posts.

He has over 1.5 million followers on his Instagram account. Also, his YouTube channel Jatin Pratap Singh Vlogs has more than 1 lakh subscribers.

In addition to being a digital content creator, he has also been connected to the Indian Icon Series which was a show revolving around fitness, fashion, and Indian culture. He served as a judge for the show. In addition to this, he has mentioned himself as an international badminton player and a state-level Taekwondo player.

Bigg Boss 20: Know the New Wildcard Entrants!

The latest talk about Jatin comes just after a few days since Bigg Boss 20 welcomed new contestants inside its premises. In one of the latest episodes of the program, host Salman Khan announced the names of television actor Manish Goel and social media influencer Nakul Dhull as wildcard entries.

A new wildcard contestant could make a difference in its flow. So, if Jatin finally ends up becoming a part of the contest, it might become interesting to watch how well he fits in the Bigg Boss show.

Bigg Boss 20, premiered on September 6, 2026, is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.