Bigg Boss 20 Family Week may take place from November 30 to December 3, according to reports. Check the latest update on family visits, contestants, Manish Goel's exit and finale extension rumours.

As Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, reaches the final stages of the season, housemates may soon be able to reunite with their families. As reports suggest, family members will be allowed to visit in the coming week. Media sources have reported that Family Week is scheduled from November 30 to December 3 2026, though this has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

When does Bigg Boss 20’s Family Week Begin?

This year’s Family Week will last for four days (Nov 30 – Dec 3). Housemates could soon be reunited with relatives. This is going to be a surprising and happy event for the contestants.

Family Week allows housemates to escape from the tension within the house. It also gives more private discussions and allows families to give advice, provides new insights into how housemates play.

Will Bigg Boss 20 Be Extended? And When Will It End?

There has also been discussion surrounding the end date of the show. Some reports suggest that the finale may be extended by between two and four weeks so that it could even run into January 2027.

But, in an interview on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan stated that there are approximately four weeks still to go for housemates, suggesting that the finale is likely to occur in December.

Neither of these end dates and family week have been officially confirmed by the makers.

Currently, there are in total 10 contestant in the show. The game is becoming more competitive and tougher. We'll soon see who is the strongest among them to get the winning title.

Bigg Boss is streamed daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.