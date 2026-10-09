Amid the speculation, ScoutOP’s team has pushed back against the romantic interpretations of his bond with Love. The team has maintained that Scout’s romantic interest lies outside the house and urged viewers not to assume that his friendship with Love is necessarily a love angle. However, his conversation with YUNG DSA continues to be discussed online.

Social Media Remains Divided

While some viewers are questioning ScoutOP’s behaviour, others believe that his equation with Love is being interpreted too quickly. With clips continuing to circulate and discussions growing around Kaashvi, the situation has become a talking point among fans. For now, viewers can only speculate about Scout and Love’s equation, as neither their interactions nor the viral clips alone confirm a romantic relationship.