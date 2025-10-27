- Home
Bigg Boss 19 saw a surprising double eviction on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama being ousted. Despite being seen as a strong contender, Baseer had one of the lowest vote totals.
Bigg Boss 19 witnessed the season's second double elimination. Following a no-eviction week for Diwali, two candidates were eliminated from the competition last night: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama.
The revelation shocked presenter Salman Khan, housemates, and viewers, especially as Baseer was regarded as one of the season's top candidates. A potential romantic relationship had also begun to develop between the two.
Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama are eliminated.
In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan teased a possible'more than just buddies' angle between Baseer and Nehal. Did it work against them? Well, there is no definitive solution to it.
However, immediately following an elimination notification challenge, Salman stated, "I am rather astonished myself. But, according on the votes, both of you had the lowest count and will have to leave the house," the celebrity announced, confirming the surprise double eviction. Before leaving, Baseer exchanged sincere words with other participants and hugged vocalist Amaal Mallik.
While leaving the performance, Nehal refused to hug Farrhana, telling her that she would never forget how she handled their friendship. Farrhana Bhatt, looking upset, was spotted swimming in the pool following the elimination round in her Weekend Ka Vaar costume. Tanya Mittal quickly rushed near the pool to console her. Farrhana was spotted expressing her how bad she felt over Nehal's expulsion.
The official Bigg Boss handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! Along with @nehalchudasama9, @Baseer_Bob has also been evicted.”
Gaura Khanna and Pranit More survived the double elimination. This week, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasma, and Baseer Ali were in danger. However, Gaurav and Pranit were able to survive with the most votes.