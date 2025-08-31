Bigg Boss 19’s first Weekend Ka Vaar featured a love confession from Mridul and Natalia, Kunika becoming the first captain, and Salman Khan’s playful quest to find a girlfriend for Amal Malik.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss Season 19, which aired on August 30, kicked off with drama, love, music, and laughter, everything fans expect and more. Hosted by Salman Khan, the episode was packed with surprising twists and entertaining moments that set the tone for the rest of the season.

One of the most talked-about highlights was the unexpected love confession between contestants Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek, who openly declared their feelings for each other. Their candid moment warmed hearts and added a romantic flair to the high-voltage atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had the audience in splits as he launched a playful “girlfriend hunt” for singer Amaal Mallik. What started as a casual request for Amaal to sing something he had written turned into an impromptu Swayamvar-style segment. Amal sang “Kaun Tujhe Itna Pyar Karega,” after which Salman invited a girl on stage — but it wasn’t the one Amaal expected. "This is a different model," he remarked with a nervous smile before adding, “You're very cute.”





In true Bigg Boss fashion, the surprises didn’t stop there. Salman revealed he had received 350 calls claiming to be Amaal’s mystery love interest and jokingly called in female crew members to “help” him choose. "This has become a Swayamvar!" laughed Amal, while Salman promised, "Don’t worry, we’ll find her."

Adding more star power to the episode, Tiger Shroff and his co-star made a dynamic appearance to promote their upcoming film Baaghi 4. Amal also paid tribute to the franchise by singing the iconic “Main Tera Ban Chuka Hoon,” earning praise from Salman himself.

TV veteran Kunika Sadanand was crowned the season’s first captain, and Salman concluded with a stern yet fair warning to Pranit More, before housemates playfully gave each other quirky titles