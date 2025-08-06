Priyanka Jagga, who made headlines for her explosive exit in Bigg Boss 10, is making a comeback in Season 19. She confirmed the news via social media. The show premieres on August 24 with a political twist.

In a surprising twist, Priyanka Jagga, one of the most controversial contestants from Bigg Boss 10, is set to return to the show in its upcoming 19th season. The reality TV personality confirmed her comeback via a heartfelt Facebook post, marking her re-entry into the spotlight after nearly a decade away from the entertainment industry.

Jagga, who was infamously ousted from Bigg Boss 10 by host Salman Khan after a heated altercation, reflected on her tumultuous journey with the show. “10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life—but not all of it was easy,” she wrote, recalling her dramatic exit and her decision to leave the glam world behind. “But now, out of the blue... Bigg Boss has called again.”

Initially unsure about accepting the offer, she hinted at returning not for fame, but for “closure, courage, and something more.” Later, in a follow-up post, Priyanka confirmed her participation in Bigg Boss 19, expressing gratitude to those who supported her comeback. “The new season starts in just 2–3 weeks… and this time, it’s RAJNEETI with a different energy,” she added.

Controversial Past and What Lies Ahead

Her return has stirred buzz, especially considering her fallout with Salman Khan in 2016. During her original stint, Jagga made headlines for her aggressive behavior and verbal spats with housemates. The tipping point came during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where her confrontation with Salman led him to remove her from the house and publicly declare he’d never work with her again.

While the show's producers are yet to officially confirm her as a contestant, Priyanka’s bold return has already sparked curiosity. Bigg Boss 19 is slated to premiere on August 24, and with politics as the season's theme, Priyanka’s presence promises to add a dramatic twist.