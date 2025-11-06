There's a lot of chaos in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19. The housemates are now trying to dominate each other more. The fights between them have also increased significantly.

The 11th week of TV's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 19, is underway. In this Salman Khan show, the housemates are creating even more chaos. Fights are constantly breaking out between them, and they are not missing any opportunity to put each other down. Amidst this, information has emerged about Pranit More, who left the house without being eliminated. It's worth noting that he was taken out for medical reasons, but now there's a fresh update on his return.

When will Pranit More return to the Bigg Boss 19 house

There's some inspiring news for Bigg Boss 19 fans. Comedian Pranit More was asked to leave the house due to health issues. The latest reports suggest that he might make a dramatic re-entry into the house. According to media reports, he is expected to return immediately after the nomination process concludes. A report from Filmwindow suggests that Pranit is set to return to the house soon, which will bring a major twist to the game.

Meanwhile, BBInsiderHQ has claimed that he has already returned to the house and is currently inside. Let us inform you that during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan confirmed during the episode that Pranit was taken out of the house due to a medical emergency and clarified that his exit was not due to low votes, but entirely for health reasons. On the other hand, according to Bigg Boss Khabri, Pranit might re-enter the show during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date Changed

Let us inform you that Bigg Boss Season 19 is being well-received. Viewers of all ages in every household have become fans of this show. Keeping this in mind, the makers have decided to extend it. According to reports, the show's finale, initially scheduled for December 7, may now take place in the last week of December or the first week of January. Meanwhile, there is news that a double elimination may occurthis week. Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Farhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur have been nominated for this week. According to voting trends, Gaurav and Abhishek are safe. On the other hand, any 2 out of Neelam, Farhana, and Ashnoor could be eliminated. Now, who gets evicted will be revealed by the host on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar.