In the most recent teaser, Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others, became upset after receiving letters from their family members and sobbed. Watch the video here.

This week in the Bigg Boss 19 house was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with wildcard contestant Malti Chahar making things difficult for the other contestants. Since joining the reality TV program, she has become the town's topic for engaging in verbal confrontations and failing to contribute to the housework during the reality job.

Contestants are seen becoming emotional in the show's most recent commercial, as they receive letters from their relatives. For those who are unaware, the candidates had not communicated with the outside world in 52 days, and these letters from their families provided much-needed comfort.

Contestants grow emotional when reading family letters

The teaser video for the forthcoming episode, premiering on Thursday, October 16, begins with the hit song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' and shows a pigeon-shaped prop dropping packages in the garden area. The roommates are seen picking them up from the ground.

Later, comedian Pranit More, actress Kunicka Sadnandand, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, and others are seen in tears as they read letters from their families. Many of them start sobbing because they miss their loved ones. These letters let the participants feel cheerful and connected to their family, even when they are inside the home.

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 unveil a new promo

JioHotstar Reality released a new commercial for the forthcoming episode on social media channels. The caption reads, "Gharwaalon ke liye aayi chitthi ne bhar diye sabke aankhon mein aansu. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par."

Zeishan Quadri, known for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, was just expelled from Bigg Boss 19. However, four candidates have been nominated for eviction this week: Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar.

The popular reality program Bigg Boss 19 airs on Jio Hotstar at 9 p.m. and on Colours TV at 10:30 p.m.