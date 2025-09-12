Bigg Boss 19’s latest episode saw intense fights during the captaincy task, with Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik’s clash sparking major controversy and dividing both housemates and fans alike.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned into a battleground as tempers flared during the high-stakes captaincy task. Contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali almost came to blows after a physical scuffle that saw them pushing each other and even breaking the blackboard meant for the task. Baseer Ali, fuming with anger, declared “war” against fellow contestant Awez Darbar, accusing him of being unfair. The heated showdown left housemates and viewers stunned.

Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Clash with Amaal Mallik During Task

However, the most emotionally charged moment came when Nehal Chudasama broke down in tears during her clash with singer-composer Amaal Mallik. As part of the task, Nehal was assigned to write on the blackboard while Amaal had to erase her entries. Things took a turn when Amaal, trying to fulfill his task, used the duster attached to his helmet to rub off Nehal's writing. Nehal, who was lying on the floor while writing at the bottom of the board, accused Amaal of inappropriately touching her during the scuffle.

Visibly shaken, Amaal Mallik repeatedly apologized, insisting he had no ill intentions. While Nehal continued to sob, several housemates, including Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal, came to Amaal's defense, stating that he didn’t need to apologize for performing his part of the task.

Social Media Divided as Fans Support Amaal and Criticize Nehal

On social media, the incident has sparked massive debate. Fans are rallying behind Amaal Mallik, with many accusing Nehal of using the “woman card” unfairly. Some netizens have even called her out for being hypocritical, pointing out that she initiated close physical contact during the task by sitting on his shoulder earlier.

As the drama intensifies in the Bigg Boss 19 house, viewers are bracing for even more explosive confrontations in the days to come.