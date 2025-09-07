Salman Khan roasted some contestants in Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. He also left some suspense, making viewers eagerly await Sunday's episode. Get ready for the Sunday explosion!

In TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, contestants create chaos all week, and host Salman Khan addresses it on Weekend Ka Vaar. On Saturday, he schooled some participants. At the end of the show, he announced that he would reveal the evicted contestant on Sunday, leaving everyone on edge. Meanwhile, new promos have surfaced.

Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

A promo for Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar shows stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui hilariously roasting the contestants. He targets Pranit More, saying, "I'm here because of Pranit. Two days ago, Bigg Boss gave him a roast task. If he had done it well, they wouldn't have called me." Pranit laughs heartily. Then, Munawar jokes about Abhishek, "My uncle also has a scooter, makes a lot of noise, does no work." He adds, "When Tanya speaks, it feels like the aura has improved, and when Nehal speaks, it feels like a seizure." Salman Khan can't control his laughter.

Animal Task in Bigg Boss 19

An animal task will take place in Bigg Boss 19, where housemates will assign animal qualities to each other. Gaurav Khanna tagged Abhishek Bajaj as a pig. Kunicka Sadanand got the lion tag, while Tanya and Neelam were called lion cubs. Kunicka tagged Tanya as a crocodile, and Farhana received the snake-chameleon tag.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 19?

The second week's eviction is approaching. Salman Khan will announce the evicted member on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar. However, rumors suggest no elimination this week. Instead, there will be a surprise: Shehbaz Badesha, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, will enter as a wildcard contestant.