Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a shocking moment when Mridul Tiwari bravely caught a snake that entered the BB house, sending contestants into a frenzy. The incident quickly went viral, with netizens reacting humorously and praising Mridul’s quick thinking.

In the recent shocks of the Bigg Boss 19 house, one dramatic turn of events happened when a snake was sighted in the entire sleeping area, making everyone excited. The scaly creature was discovered when actor Gaurav Khanna first noticed it, and immediately, Bigg Boss directed housemates to completely empty the bedroom and assemble in the garden area for shelter.

As they were outside in the garden, Mridul decided to take the matter into his own hands. Quite bravely, he even caught and secured the snake in a bottle., earning praise among the housemates and the audience for being so brave.

The funny twist was that Nehal, who was eliminated from the show but kept in a secret room, was let back in, and as she saw everything from her vantage point, Nehal commented: "Nehal Hogi Apne Asli Avatar Mein," which refers to her own return and the drama that unfolded.

Fan Reactions:

This particular incident has caused an uproar on social media. Among the fans in the frenzy, some said witty comments regarding Nehal's return, while others showered praises on Mridul's prankish tactics. Among such netizens was one who tweeted, "Mridul ne nehal ko botal me dal diya wah ," while another commented, "Beech beech mein bottle khol ke phukte rehna padega kisiko warna nehal behosh hojayegi."

The incident of the snake now clearly enfolds an important plot of this season of Bigg Boss season 19. With events taking a piquant turn then, life becomes unpredictable, even inside Bigg Boss. Contestants within the house are to continue forming alliances and facing challenges, with the audience waiting to see what the next twist will be in this amazing reality show.