Kajol stole the spotlight on Bigg Boss 19 with her playful recreation of Odh Li Chunariya, performing it in Ajay Devgn’s signature style alongside host Salman Khan. The quirky performance left contestants and audiences laughing.

Bigg Boss Season 19 keeps sweetly ticking with all the human drama and those celebrity guest appearances along with a great performance. It was however, undoubtedly that performance, wherein the entire television audience was talking about, at least till the next, what Bollywood star Kajol, presented in-style. She re-did the most memorable song Odh Li Chunariya, but as an Ajay Devgn remake--adding Salman Khan to the mix made the performance that much more special to reminiscence and relieve smiles both: for contestants and audiences.

Kajol's hilarious dance of the song Odh Li Chunariya

And adding her own Ajay Devgn inspired mannerism to that while she danced on the melody. This tribute was smartly humorous towards the end and turned out to be the most stellar moment of that night.

Contestants looked very entertained and were caught trying to mimic her moves, all of which created a very amusing atmosphere in Bigg Boss. The episode was also proof of why she could blend nostalgia with entertainment because even today, she holds a position within the mainstream Bollywood industry.

Salman Khan Also Has a Blast

Bigg Boss Host Salman Khan was really going along with Kajo's performance - dancing as well as chatting with her - raising the entertainment factor even more. This playful banter full of laughter on stage between the two became an immediate talk of the town across social media. Fans thronged portals such as Twitter and Instagram with clips of the performance, praising both Kajol's creative streak and the charm of Salman as a host.

Mainstream television can benefit from hilarious and light moments in Bollywood while humorously reminding viewers that their stars are just not confined only to serious roles.

Audience and Social Media Responses

Fans began reacting towards the performance of Kajol. The hashtags #KajolOnBiggBoss19 and #OdhLiChunariyaDevgnStyle began trending on Twitter, with the viewers commending her on her novel twist. They appreciated her humor and tribute to her Alok Ajay Devgn while keeping the tone of the original melody intact.

The television critics have agreed that such performances are what keep reality shows up and running, mixing celebrity appeal, nostalgia, and humor that keep the TRPs high and these audiences glued.