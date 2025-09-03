Bigg Boss 19 is heating up with budding romances. After a major fight, Baseer Ali is now flirting with Farhana Bhatt. Nominations also took place, and five contestants are on the chopping block.

Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, is getting interesting with love stories blossoming in the house. In the last episode, Mridul Tiwari was smitten with Natalia, never missing a chance to dance and romance with her. Now, another love story is brewing between Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali, who recently had a huge clash.

Baseer Ali Flirts with Farhana Bhatt

Monday's episode witnessed a massive fight between Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali. They destroyed each other's belongings, argued fiercely, and Farhana even threw a pillow at Baseer. However, it seems their relationship is improving. Tuesday's show revealed Baseer flirting with Farhana. While sweeping the house, he tells her, "Farhana, you look very cute. I'm really enjoying this, I swear on my mother. Please stay around me all day. I'll just come around like this. You're very beautiful. I've never seen anyone so attractive. Your eyes are beautiful." Baseer further asks Farhana, "Do you have a boyfriend?" To which Farhana replies, "Why should I tell you?" Baseer says, “Oh, it's a normal question, man. I'm not asking for myself.”

Farhana Bhatt Gives a Strong Reply to Baseer Ali

After Baseer Ali's barrage of questions, Farhana Bhatt says that if someone else had asked, she would have answered. Baseer asks Mridul Tiwari to ask her the question. Meanwhile, Farhana throws garbage on the floor and tells Baseer to clean it properly. Baseer retorts, "I'll put this on your bed."

Mridul Tiwari Insults Kunika

During the show, when Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Kunika Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari faced off, Tanya and Kunika nominated Mridul. Neelam also nominated him. Following this, Mridul insulted Kunika while other housemates enjoyed the spectacle. Mridul said, "Today, I'm not speaking in your support. I'm not on your side or supporting you, so I'm wrong." Hearing this, all the housemates praised Mridul.

5 Members Nominated in the Second Week of Bigg Boss 19

Tuesday saw the nomination round for the second week of Bigg Boss 19. The nomination process occurred in the Room of Faith, where three members entered at a time and stood on the red triangle. Then, three other members entered and stood on the green triangle. The members of the green triangle nominated the others. Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunika Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik were nominated. After the nominations, Amaal even said he was always ready to go home.

Bigg Boss Gives a Task to the Housemates

On Tuesday's Bigg Boss 19, Baseer returned Farhana's makeup kit at Nehal's behest, which angered her. This led to a fight between Nehal and Baseer. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced a talent hunt task for all members. Amal has to compose a song about two people he dislikes, while Mridul and Kunika have to write a script together. Pranit has to perform stand-up comedy for five contestants. The show will open with Neelam's performance and close with Awez's dance. Jiya Shankar will host the entire task. This will be seen on Wednesday.