Taylor Swift becomes the world's richest female musician! Check out her net worth

Pop artist and American singing sensation Taylor Swift, has added another feather to her already ornamented cap. Forbes claimed that the artist has become the world's richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of 1.6 billion dollars. Swift has exceeded Rihanna's net worth of $1.4 billion.

The study credited Swift's huge success to the singer's record-breaking Eras Tour, which spanned much of 2023. Her fortune is made up of $600 million in concert sales and $600 million in her revised music collection, which she began distributing as Taylor's version in 2021.

Swift announced in 2019 that she would re-release her previous tracks to fully own it. Her departure was spurred by a highly publicized fallout with celebrity manager Scooter Braun, who also owned Big Machine Records.

Swift had produced her first six albums for the record label. She released new music this year as well, including the album The Tortured Poets Department, which topped the music charts for 14 weeks.

