Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said

In this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18, Chahat Pandey reveals her crush on Karan Veer Mehra, sparking excitement and speculation among fans amid house tensions and drama.

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with intense excitement and high emotions among the housemates. The latest promo shared by Colors has set the stage for some interesting moments, including budding romance amidst the chaos.

In the new promo, actress Chahat Pandey opens up about her feelings for fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra. During a conversation with Salman Khan, Chahat is asked about her ideal husband. She responds, “I like a fit husband like Karan Veer Mehra,” sparking curiosity among fans. Shrutika, another housemate, adds, “I think Chahat has a crush on him,” prompting Karan to express his affection by saying, “Chahat, I like you a lot.” This sweet exchange has set social media abuzz, as fans speculate about a possible romance blossoming in the house.

However, the mood shifted dramatically when a heated argument broke out between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra. During a task facilitated by celebrity guests Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Sudesh Lahiri, Karan playfully called Avinash “stupid broccoli,” which led to a fierce debate. Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen trying to mediate the situation, emphasizing the ongoing tensions among the contestants.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises to bring plenty of laughter as well, featuring the Laughter Chefs. Krushna, along with his co-stars, will engage the housemates in a fun task to make jalebi. This blend of humor and drama keeps the audience entertained while revealing the dynamics of relationships within the house.

As the episode unfolds, viewers are left wondering if Chahat will act on her feelings for Karan or if she’ll keep things light-hearted. With love, friendship, and rivalry all at play, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar is set to be an exciting watch for fans of Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's estranged husband Gaurav Saxena makes serious claims against her— Details inside

Latest Videos