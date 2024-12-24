Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's anger leads to major clash with Eisha Singh over Kashish Kapoor [WATCH]

In today’s Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra’s anger sparked a major clash with Eisha Singh over his argument with Kashish Kapoor, creating tension and drama among the housemates.

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions soared during the nominations task. Contestants including Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and others found themselves nominated, while Karan Veer Mehra and a few others were safe. However, the real drama unfolded when Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra had a fiery argument.

It all began when Avinash made a comment about Kashish trying to create a fake angle with him, which angered her. In retaliation, Kashish called him a womanizer, and the verbal altercation escalated quickly. This led to a confrontation between Kashish and Avinash, creating a huge rift in the house.

Later in the promo, Eisha Singh was seen discussing the drama with other housemates. She firmly pointed out that Avinash was in the wrong and that he should apologize for his actions. Eisha expressed how Avinash's character was being tarnished on national television, and that his behavior needed to be addressed.

Avinash, however, was furious. He approached Eisha to talk things through, but she made it clear that he was free to do whatever he wanted with his life. This only made Avinash angrier. In a fit of rage, he threw his water bottle and pushed a chair aside. He yelled that everyone in the house was only interested in watching him fight with Eisha.

The entire house was left stunned by Avinash's angry outburst, especially Shilpa Shirodkar and Kashish Kapoor. It’s clear that the conflict is far from over, and viewers can expect more drama in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18.

