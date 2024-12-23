Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details

Bigg Boss 18 NOMINATIONS: When it comes to Bigg Boss 18, the nomination list for this week contains a total of six participants. The emotions in the house are rising, and fans are excitedly speculating about who will be eliminated from the competition.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 lives on drama, and this week is no exception. Rumours circulate that Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena may again find themselves in the nomination limelight. With both players already on edge due to previous disputes and game methods, another nomination might jeopardise their time in the house.

Their continuous appearance in the danger zone has sparked conjecture about whether their fellow housemates regard them as formidable opponents or easy prey. Despite these reasons, consecutive nominations might force both to reconsider their strategies.

Nominated Contestants This Week

Unconfirmed sources indicate this week's nominations include a broad group of candidates facing elimination. Viewers speculate who will leave the program this week with six housemates in jeopardy (Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Chahat Pandey).

Fan Reactions and Predictions

Social media is buzzing with predictions for this week's elimination. Fans of Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra have launched massive efforts to preserve their favourites, while others question if other candidates, such as Kashish Kapoor and Rajat Dalal, should leave the house.

Chahat and Sara's followers also gather behind them, making for a difficult competition. One fan predicted, "Sara will be evicted," while another wrote, "Time for Kashish to get out and make this season interesting."

Who Will Be Evicted?

With voting lines open, the audience will decide the destiny of these six contenders. Will crowd power save the most popular participant, or will the underdogs outperform the frontrunners? This week's nominations feature seven names. Vivian Dsena leads the pack, with Kashish Kapoor and Sara Arfeen Khan trailing behind.

Sara Arfeen Khan appears most likely to be removed based on their contributions. Her constant engagement in pointless debates and causing family tensions has made her a less appealing candidate. This rating is solely based on her performance and effect in the house thus far. One thing is certain: Bigg Boss 18 will have another spectacular elimination this week.

