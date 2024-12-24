Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Image credits: instagram

Net Worth

Anil Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 134 crore, accumulated through his acting career, investments, brand endorsements, and property holdings.

 

Image credits: instagram

Luxury Bungalow

Anil Kapoor owns a lavish multi-storey bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, designed by his wife Sunita Kapoor, featuring a home theatre, gym, and expensive art.

 

Image credits: instagram

Real Estate Investments

Kapoor has invested heavily in real estate, with properties in London, California, Dubai, and his three-storey Mumbai bungalow, valued at Rs 30 crore.

 

Image credits: instagram

Luxury Cars Collection

The actor boasts an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mercedes-Maybach, Range Rover Sport, Audi A8 L, and BMW 5-Series.

Image credits: instagram

Film and Endorsements

Anil Kapoor earned Rs 7 crore for his role in Fighter and also generates substantial income from producing films, web shows, and brand endorsements.

 

Image credits: instagram

Investment Ventures

Besides acting, Kapoor invested in the global video-sharing platform Indi in 2016, diversifying his wealth through ventures outside Bollywood.

Image credits: instagram

