Anil Kapoor Net worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Entertainment
Anil Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 134 crore, accumulated through his acting career, investments, brand endorsements, and property holdings.
Anil Kapoor owns a lavish multi-storey bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, designed by his wife Sunita Kapoor, featuring a home theatre, gym, and expensive art.
Kapoor has invested heavily in real estate, with properties in London, California, Dubai, and his three-storey Mumbai bungalow, valued at Rs 30 crore.
The actor boasts an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, Mercedes-Maybach, Range Rover Sport, Audi A8 L, and BMW 5-Series.
Anil Kapoor earned Rs 7 crore for his role in Fighter and also generates substantial income from producing films, web shows, and brand endorsements.
Besides acting, Kapoor invested in the global video-sharing platform Indi in 2016, diversifying his wealth through ventures outside Bollywood.
