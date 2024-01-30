Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: 'You did the Jains' and the Lokhandes' proud; Vicky Jain pens heartfelt note for wife Ankita

    Vicky Jain praises wife Ankita Lokhande for her resilient journey in Bigg Boss 17, expressing pride in her accomplishments. Despite challenges in their relationship, Ankita's performance and determination earned admiration

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Vicky Jain, the husband of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande, expressed his admiration for his wife's journey on the reality show, commending her resilience and determination. Despite facing challenges and judgment for their relationship, Ankita and Vicky stood by each other throughout the competition. Vicky, who reached the finale week but was evicted, took to social media to share heartfelt pictures with Ankita and penned a lengthy note praising her achievements.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

    In his message, Vicky Jain wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best, and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (heart emoticon)."

    Ankita Lokhande's journey in Bigg Boss 17 involved forming close bonds with fellow contestants Isha Malviya and Munawar Faruqui, while also experiencing conflicts with Mannara Chopra. The actress faced emotional moments on the show, especially during arguments with her husband, Vicky Jain. The public spectacle of their relationship drew attention, with Salman Khan intervening to address misunderstandings between the couple.

    The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale featured the top five finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra. Ultimately, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, receiving the trophy, a Rs 50 lakh cash prize, and a luxurious car. The season showcased the contestants' journey, including Ankita's resilience and the support she received from Vicky Jain.

