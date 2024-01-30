Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter' song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer brings emotional waves

    While 'Fighter' is having a great run in theaters, the makers have released the song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya', an emotive melody that touches the heart at its core.

    'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand has come just in time for Republic Day with its nail-biting action and utter patriotism, the film has received not only fantastic accolades from audiences but also appreciation from our courageous Air Warriors, on whom the movie is primarily based. While the film is having a great run in theaters, the makers have released the song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya', an emotive melody that touches the heart at its core.

    The song 

    In 'Fighter', the song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya' appears at a period when Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty aka Hrithik Roshan, becomes estranged from his team. The song truly strikes our hearts, exuding emotions and causing tears to well up. The song has a high emotional quotient and effectively captures our emotions.

    Also read: WATCH: Crowd gathers in Mumbai's Dongri to celebrate Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win

    'Fighter'

    'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has received amazing reviews from fans, critics, and audiences. The film did well at the box office in its first three days, earning an estimated Rs 89.50 crore in India net. On its fourth day, it made approximately Rs 28.50 crore (India net) across all languages. It raises the total net collection in India to Rs 118 crore.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 9:05 AM IST
