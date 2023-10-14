Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

    With his usual style, megastar and presenter Salman Khan brings his sense of justice to the new episode. The next season will launch on COLOURS and JioCinema on October 15, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. 

    Bigg Boss 17 When where how to watch Salman Khan popular reality show read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Salman Khan's reality programme is returning, and the new rules and competitors will stun viewers. The celebrity reality programme will now enable the usage of mobile phones, which has piqued the interest of netizens. Fans are ecstatic about the new structure, allowing superstars to speak outdoors for the first time in Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 15, 2023, while other information regarding the house remains unknown. When and where you may watch the celebrity reality programme.

    When And Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Reality Show?
    Colours TV's Instagram account just posted the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo. The show will premiere on Colours on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. Bigg Boss 17 will air between Monday and Friday at 10 p.m. Salman will appear on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes at 9 p.m. on weekends.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Salman Khan is all set for Bigg Boss 17
    Salman recently remarked on his Bigg Boss 17 experience, saying, "I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and raises the bar of entertainment." The mantras of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum have laid down three routes for the participants this season, and it will be fascinating to watch their journey develop. I'm looking forward to presenting this one-of-a-kind season, in which the contenders will face the intriguing task of collaborating with the Boss himself."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Bigg Boss 17 house: Archive Room
    The 'Archive Room' will be a one-of-a-kind place. According to India Today, contestants will have access to this treasure trove of recordings, allowing them to get vital insights into their fellow housemates' relationships. Housemates will also be able to review particular incidents that occurred during the season.

    Tentative list of contestants 
    The official contestant list has been kept under wraps by the producers. However, the names of several celebrity competitors have circulated. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Manasvi Mamgai, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Jigna Vora are among them.

    Unique features in Salman Khan's reality show
    Aside from the main live broadcast, viewers can pick among two multi-cam LIVE feeds and the cameras they wish to watch from. Some programmes, such as Jeeto Dhan, are watch-and-win. The winners of the 24-Hour LIVE Channel will receive some interesting goodies from Dhana Dhan.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Audiences can answer questions through the Jio Cinema App as part of the Bigg Boss quiz. The reality show's interactive activities include Bigg Boss Fantasy League, Hype Chat, and Janta Ka Vichaar. Some of the other features that will be included in the celebrity reality programme include Bigg Boss Hits, Bigg News, Unseen Undekha, Bigg Quicks, and Live Shorts.

     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro' vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro'

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of blockbuster India vs Pakistan World Cup clash osf

    Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan WC clash

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said RBA

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed Here is what we know so far gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed? Here's what we know so far

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro' vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan cheers up Indian team by saying 'Stadium Ke Bahar Maaro'

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first

    Credit war erupts over Kerala's Vizhinjam port even before first ship docks rkn

    Credit war erupts over Kerala's Vizhinjam port even before first ship docks

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon