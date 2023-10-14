Bigg Boss 17: When, where, how to watch Salman Khan’s popular reality show? Read details

With his usual style, megastar and presenter Salman Khan brings his sense of justice to the new episode. The next season will launch on COLOURS and JioCinema on October 15, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.

Salman Khan's reality programme is returning, and the new rules and competitors will stun viewers. The celebrity reality programme will now enable the usage of mobile phones, which has piqued the interest of netizens. Fans are ecstatic about the new structure, allowing superstars to speak outdoors for the first time in Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 15, 2023, while other information regarding the house remains unknown. When and where you may watch the celebrity reality programme.

When And Where To Watch Salman Khan’s Reality Show?

Colours TV's Instagram account just posted the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo. The show will premiere on Colours on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. Bigg Boss 17 will air between Monday and Friday at 10 p.m. Salman will appear on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes at 9 p.m. on weekends.

Salman Khan is all set for Bigg Boss 17

Salman recently remarked on his Bigg Boss 17 experience, saying, "I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and raises the bar of entertainment." The mantras of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum have laid down three routes for the participants this season, and it will be fascinating to watch their journey develop. I'm looking forward to presenting this one-of-a-kind season, in which the contenders will face the intriguing task of collaborating with the Boss himself."

Bigg Boss 17 house: Archive Room

The 'Archive Room' will be a one-of-a-kind place. According to India Today, contestants will have access to this treasure trove of recordings, allowing them to get vital insights into their fellow housemates' relationships. Housemates will also be able to review particular incidents that occurred during the season.

Tentative list of contestants

The official contestant list has been kept under wraps by the producers. However, the names of several celebrity competitors have circulated. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Manasvi Mamgai, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Jigna Vora are among them.

Unique features in Salman Khan's reality show

Aside from the main live broadcast, viewers can pick among two multi-cam LIVE feeds and the cameras they wish to watch from. Some programmes, such as Jeeto Dhan, are watch-and-win. The winners of the 24-Hour LIVE Channel will receive some interesting goodies from Dhana Dhan.

Audiences can answer questions through the Jio Cinema App as part of the Bigg Boss quiz. The reality show's interactive activities include Bigg Boss Fantasy League, Hype Chat, and Janta Ka Vichaar. Some of the other features that will be included in the celebrity reality programme include Bigg Boss Hits, Bigg News, Unseen Undekha, Bigg Quicks, and Live Shorts.