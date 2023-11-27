Kantara Chapter 1: Divine look of Rishab Shetty starrer first look poster OUT

Kantara: Chapter 1 starring Rishab Shetty has released the first look poster and teaser on social media. "Kantara Chapter 1" follows the success of last year's "Kantara"

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Kantara: Chapter 1. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster stating " Step into the land of the divine. Presenting #KantaraChapter1 First Look & #Kantara1Teaser in 7 languages. The first look of the movie, featuring actor-director Rishab Shetty, promises an intense cinematic experience. The teaser, showcasing a captivating glimpse into Shetty's visionary world, hints at the birth of a legend. The movie is directed by the acclaimed Rishabh Shetty

The teaser brings back the familiar roar and immerses viewers in suspense. The enchanting music from the previous film returns, and the teaser concludes with a unique touch – seven ragas representing the languages of release. The shooting of the movie will start at the end of December.

The movie is directed by the acclaimed Rishabh Shetty had its auspicious beginnings with a special ceremony at the revered Kumbhashi Sri Anegudde Temple in Kundapur Taluk, Udupi District. Producer Vijay Kirgandur, joined by Ajanesh Goyal and Ravi Basrur, marked the occasion with a significant Mahurata and Pooja conducted by the Hombale Film team, signifying the commencement of this cinematic venture.

"Kantara Chapter 1" follows the success of last year's "Kantara" and "KGF Chapter 2." The film is expected to release in seven languages, with filming set to begin in December. The cast remains undisclosed, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project, which aims to transcend linguistic boundaries and deliver a global impact. Although the cast is currently undisclosed, the first look of the movie teases a journey into a parallel world filled with extraordinary storytelling. Get ready for an immersive experience that transcends linguistic boundaries and promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

The first part of "Kantara" premiered in September 2022, featuring Rishab Shetty as the lead actor, writer, and director. The film received praise from various quarters, and at the box office, it raked in an impressive sum of over Rs 450 crore.