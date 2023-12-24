Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on

    Bigg Boss 17, Dec 23: Ayesha Khan's health scare prompts Munawar Faruqui's caring gesture. Mannara Chopra observes a romantic side, leading to emotional rifts. Mannara's breakdown and a showdown with Munawar add intense dynamics, setting the stage for a compelling continuation

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, emotions ran high as Ayesha Khan, a wildcard entrant, faced a sudden health emergency. The unfolding events brought forth unexpected dynamics within the house.

    Ayesha Khan experienced a blackout, leading to Munawar Faruqui stepping up to care for her. Alerted by Ankita about Ayesha's condition, Munawar rushed to her side. Concerned for her well-being, Munawar requested Bigg Boss to arrange for medical attention. As Ayesha attempted to walk to the medical room, she collapsed, prompting Munawar, Anurag Dobhal, and Mannara Chopra to come to her rescue.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    In a display of genuine concern, Munawar stood outside the medical room, waiting for Ayesha throughout her treatment, ensuring she was not alone.

    Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande observed a new side of Munawar. Mannara expressed her surprise at witnessing what she perceived as Munawar's romantic gestures towards Ayesha, a departure from the mature demeanor she had associated with him.

    Ayesha Khan's sly comment about Mannara sparked a rift between them. Ayesha later apologized, clarifying that her comment was not intended to be taken out of context. However, she decided to maintain some distance from Mannara.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos

    The episode took an emotional turn when Mannara Chopra experienced a major breakdown. In a heartfelt conversation with Isha and Samarth, Mannara struggled to articulate the source of her emotional turmoil. Isha suggested that Munawar's efforts to maintain a positive relationship with Ayesha might be driven by a desire to prevent her from revealing any secrets.

    The tensions escalated into a heated confrontation between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Munawar, for the first time, confronted Mannara in a sarcastic tone, highlighting the challenges he has faced over the past three months.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office ATG

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office

    Dunki Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film mints Rs. 75 Cr in India ATG

    Dunki Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film mints Rs. 75 Cr in India

    Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan selected for Berklee College of Music; Sussanne Khan shares heartfelt video SHG

    Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan selected for Berklee College of Music; Sussanne Khan shares heartfelt video

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain SLAP Ankita Lokhande? Here's the truth; know what happened exactly- watch RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain SLAP Ankita Lokhande? Here's the truth; know what happened exactly- watch

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Aishwarya Sharma EVICTED from Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Aishwarya Sharma EVICTED from Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams reversal of Hijab ban in Karnataka vkp

    Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams revoke of Hijab ban in Karnataka

    Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers anr

    Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office ATG

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka vkp

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style ATG

    Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon