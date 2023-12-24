Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 23: Ayesha Khan's health scare prompts Munawar Faruqui's caring gesture. Mannara Chopra observes a romantic side, leading to emotional rifts. Mannara's breakdown and a showdown with Munawar add intense dynamics, setting the stage for a compelling continuation

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, emotions ran high as Ayesha Khan, a wildcard entrant, faced a sudden health emergency. The unfolding events brought forth unexpected dynamics within the house.

Ayesha Khan experienced a blackout, leading to Munawar Faruqui stepping up to care for her. Alerted by Ankita about Ayesha's condition, Munawar rushed to her side. Concerned for her well-being, Munawar requested Bigg Boss to arrange for medical attention. As Ayesha attempted to walk to the medical room, she collapsed, prompting Munawar, Anurag Dobhal, and Mannara Chopra to come to her rescue.

In a display of genuine concern, Munawar stood outside the medical room, waiting for Ayesha throughout her treatment, ensuring she was not alone.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande observed a new side of Munawar. Mannara expressed her surprise at witnessing what she perceived as Munawar's romantic gestures towards Ayesha, a departure from the mature demeanor she had associated with him.

Ayesha Khan's sly comment about Mannara sparked a rift between them. Ayesha later apologized, clarifying that her comment was not intended to be taken out of context. However, she decided to maintain some distance from Mannara.

The episode took an emotional turn when Mannara Chopra experienced a major breakdown. In a heartfelt conversation with Isha and Samarth, Mannara struggled to articulate the source of her emotional turmoil. Isha suggested that Munawar's efforts to maintain a positive relationship with Ayesha might be driven by a desire to prevent her from revealing any secrets.

The tensions escalated into a heated confrontation between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Munawar, for the first time, confronted Mannara in a sarcastic tone, highlighting the challenges he has faced over the past three months.