Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 on December 21, 2023, the atmosphere in the house was charged with anticipation as the contestants geared up for the captain nomination task. Munawar Faruqui, the current captain, presided over the proceedings as the housemates aimed to secure the coveted position.

The captain nomination task unfolded with Bigg Boss assigning Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain the responsibility of selecting their respective teams. Neil Bhatt, leading Team A, chose Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Arun, Rinku Dhawan, and Anurag Dobhal as his teammates. On the other side, Vicky Jain, at the helm of Team B, handpicked the remaining contestants. Munawar Faruqui took on the role of the task's moderator.

The task involved both teams stationed at their respective workstations, tasked with packing boxes of apples. Aishwarya from Team A and Ankita from Team B assumed the roles of quality check managers. The rest of the contestants, amid the playing of music, engaged in the spirited act of stealing apples from the trees. Subsequently, the quality supervisors inspected the contents of the opposing team's boxes.

Team B emerged victorious with two accepted boxes of apples, while Team A faced rejection for their boxes. A heated argument ensued between the two teams over the criteria for assessing the quality of apples. Aishwarya insisted on a recheck of the initially approved boxes, but Munawar dismissed her request.

With Team B declared the winner, they were tasked with choosing the next captain from their team. Team A initially contemplated selecting either Ankita or Vicky as the captain, playfully referring to them as 'Guru ji' and 'Guru maa.' However, amidst changing dynamics, contestants from Team A began nominating themselves. Mannara, in particular, asserted her desire for captaincy, claiming two votes.

Bigg Boss intervened, reprimanding the contestants for their indecision despite ample time. Amid the chaos, Team B seized the opportunity, unanimously declaring Isha Malviya as the new captain. The house erupted in congratulations, and Isha expressed her joy at the decision.