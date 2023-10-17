Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards'

    Bigg Boss 17 nominations heat up as multiple contestants target Mannara Chopra. Drama ensues as alliances and strategies take shape in the early weeks

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards' ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 has kicked off with a bang, and it seems the drama is already in full swing as the first set of nominations approaches. A recent teaser promo released on the channel's official account has shed light on the growing tension among the housemates, as many contestants appear to have chosen Mannara Chopra as their nominee for eviction.

    In the new promo, the host announced, "Ap mujhe us sadasya ka naam batayenge jo meri casting list mein hein (You will tell me the name of that contestant who will be in my casting list)." Following this prompt, several contestants, one after the other, mentioned Mannara Chopra as their choice for eviction, including Vicky Jain.

    The teaser then showed Mannara visibly upset, shedding tears, and expressing her hurt feelings, especially after Vicky took her name. "Itne double standards?" she added, promising to come back even stronger.

    Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed its fair share of twists and turns in its opening week. Earlier, Archana Gautam, a contestant from Bigg Boss 16, alleged that Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were planning to fake a hate relationship at the beginning of the season, only to later turn it into a love story, a tactic often used in reality shows.

    ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first and second contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house. Mannara chose the "Dil" house from the three available options. During her entry, she and host Salman Khan danced to the iconic song "Lal Dupatta." Mannara was entrusted with the responsibility of familiarizing the other contestants with the rules and conduct of the Bigg Boss house.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH vma

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    National Film Awards 2023: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah vma

    69th National Film Awards: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah

    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    Recent Stories

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions

    Cricket Top 5 run-scorer in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far

    Top 5 run-scorer in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far

    Chocolate Box to Albums : 7 best birthday gifts for your best friends rkn

    Chocolate Box to Albums : 7 best birthday gifts for your best friends

    Tamil Nadu: Several dead as explosions rock Virudhunagar firecracker units; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Six dead as explosions rock Virudhunagar firecracker units; check details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon