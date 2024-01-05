Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Mannara Chopra expresses intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui after he neglects her in the captaincy task. Mannara openly declares her disapproval, stating she doesn't want Munawar to win the show

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions ran high as Mannara Chopra confronted Munawar Faruqui over his refusal to support her in the captaincy race. The episode, which aired on Jan 4, 2024, witnessed significant rifts among contestants, with intense fights breaking out between close friends on the show.

The central conflict unfolded between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, stemming from a previous incident where Munawar influenced Abhishek Kumar to prevent Mannara from becoming the captain. This time, Mannara had hoped for a change in Munawar's behavior but was disappointed when she discovered that he didn't even propose her name for the captaincy.

Expressing her hurt and frustration, Mannara openly declared her hatred for Munawar Faruqui, stating, "I hate him, and I don't want him to win the show." In a candid moment, she vented her feelings, even resorting to abusive language that was subsequently beeped on the show. Mannara made it clear that she would prefer contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, or Samarth Jurel to win the show, but Munawar was not on her list of favored winners.

In response to Mannara's outburst, Munawar Faruqui defended his choices in the captaincy task. He explained that his priorities were to ensure Ankita Lokhande became the captain and to prevent Samarth Jurel from attaining the title. Munawar asserted that Mannara should not be upset with his decisions, emphasizing that she is not his first priority, just as he is not hers.

Attempting to mediate, Abhishek Kumar suggested that Mannara should direct her questions to Isha Malviya, who did not prioritize her in the task. Mannara, however, expressed understanding, acknowledging that Isha shares closer ties with Samarth, Ankita, and Vicky.