Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Mannara Chopra expresses intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui after he neglects her in the captaincy task. Mannara openly declares her disapproval, stating she doesn't want Munawar to win the show

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions ran high as Mannara Chopra confronted Munawar Faruqui over his refusal to support her in the captaincy race. The episode, which aired on Jan 4, 2024, witnessed significant rifts among contestants, with intense fights breaking out between close friends on the show.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    The central conflict unfolded between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, stemming from a previous incident where Munawar influenced Abhishek Kumar to prevent Mannara from becoming the captain. This time, Mannara had hoped for a change in Munawar's behavior but was disappointed when she discovered that he didn't even propose her name for the captaincy.

    Expressing her hurt and frustration, Mannara openly declared her hatred for Munawar Faruqui, stating, "I hate him, and I don't want him to win the show." In a candid moment, she vented her feelings, even resorting to abusive language that was subsequently beeped on the show. Mannara made it clear that she would prefer contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, or Samarth Jurel to win the show, but Munawar was not on her list of favored winners.

    In response to Mannara's outburst, Munawar Faruqui defended his choices in the captaincy task. He explained that his priorities were to ensure Ankita Lokhande became the captain and to prevent Samarth Jurel from attaining the title. Munawar asserted that Mannara should not be upset with his decisions, emphasizing that she is not his first priority, just as he is not hers.

    ALSO READ: Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut with '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey? Here's what the director shared

    Attempting to mediate, Abhishek Kumar suggested that Mannara should direct her questions to Isha Malviya, who did not prioritize her in the task. Mannara, however, expressed understanding, acknowledging that Isha shares closer ties with Samarth, Ankita, and Vicky.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video: Tamil actor Suriya gets emotional at Vijayakanth's memorial event- WATCH rkn

    Video: Tamil actor Suriya gets emotional at Vijayakanth's memorial event- WATCH

    Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut with '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey? Here's what the director shared ATG

    Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut with '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey? Here's what the director shared

    Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status ATG

    Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status

    Here what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday RBA

    Here's what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday

    Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event ATG

    Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata Indian Museum on high alert after threat, security operation initiated; check details AJR

    Kolkata's Indian Museum on high alert after threat, security operation initiated; check details

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta collector imposes fines on hotels at Sabarimala; Know why rkn

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta collector imposes fines on hotels at Sabarimala; Know why

    6 best places to do scuba diving in India RKK EAI

    6 best places to do scuba diving in India

    cricket The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024 osf

    The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint vkp

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon