Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan refutes seeing Munawar Faruqui's face post show; Here what said

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 that aired on December 21, 2023, viewers were immersed in the unfolding dynamics between contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Ayesha, who joined the house just last weekend, confronted the stand-up comedian about allegations she made against him, hinting at a history between them outside the confines of the Bigg Boss house.

Despite the initial tension, it appears that Ayesha and Munawar are developing a rapport within the house. In a candid conversation between Ayesha and fellow contestant Isha Malviya, Isha speculated about Munawar's growing fondness for Ayesha. She recounted Munawar's recent statements about waiting for someone outside the house, suggesting a potential romantic interest. Munawar had previously emphasized his loyalty to his ex-girlfriend Nazila on the show, and Ayesha had exposed the fact that he had broken up with Nazila before entering Bigg Boss 17.

Isha observed Munawar's behavior, noting signs of attraction, such as his choice of clothing based on Ayesha's preferences. She advised Ayesha that Munawar should acknowledge and take responsibility for his feelings, emphasizing the importance of honesty in their evolving relationship.

Later in the episode, Ayesha confided in Mannara, revealing her stance on her relationship with Munawar. She expressed a clear intention not to meet Munawar after leaving the Bigg Boss house, suggesting a mutual agreement between them. Ayesha clarified that her amicable behavior towards Munawar inside the house stemmed from her prior acquaintance with him outside the show.

Further conversations between Munawar and Rinku Dhawan revealed that other housemates had taken notice of the improved rapport between Munawar and Ayesha. Rinku offered advice to Munawar, urging him to navigate the relationship in the right direction.