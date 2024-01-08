Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, a heated exchange between Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya unfolded. Samarth expressed disappointment, used abusive language, and cryptically mentioned freedom after the 28th

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on January 7, 2024, tensions flared between contestants Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. The episode, featuring Bollywood actress Tabu on Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan, took a dramatic turn during a conversation between Samarth and Isha in the garden area.

    The disagreement arose when Samarth Jurel expressed his disappointment in Isha Malviya for seemingly taking sides with Abhishek Kumar. Samarth stated, "I told you that you aren't loyal to anybody. You took his (Abhishek's) side." He emphasized the importance of understanding when to express certain opinions, saying, "You should have an understanding about when to say what."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Despite Isha Malviya's apology, Samarth Jurel refused to accept it, expressing his shame for her actions. The conversation escalated as Samarth began using abusive language, clarifying that he wasn't directing those words at Isha. Frustrated, he asked Isha to stay away from him, saying, "I'm folding my hands; please stay away from me."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar re-enters house in style; Salman Khan schools Samarth Jurel (VIDEO)

    While Isha continued to explain herself and urged Samarth not to use offensive language, he insisted on ending the conversation. Samarth told Isha to do whatever she wanted and cryptically mentioned, "After the 28th, you are free, and I'm also free." When questioned about the meaning of "free," Samarth walked away without providing an answer.

    The heated exchange left viewers intrigued about the unresolved tension between Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 17 to see how this conflict unfolds in the upcoming episodes.

